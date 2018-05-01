Facebook to Compete With Tinder: New Dating Service Presented by Zuckerberg

A number of amendments have been presented by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the F8 presentation, including a simplified messenger, Instagram update, and new dating service.

Facebook is adding a dating layer to its main mobile app, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stated during the company's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California.

"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just for hookups," Zuckerberg joked onstage, saying that it's going to be within the main Facebook app, but it will be entirely optional and opt-in only.

"We have designed this with privacy and safety in mind from the beginning. Your friends aren't going to see your profile, and you're only going to be suggested to people who are not your friends," he said.

This is already what other dating apps that rely on Facebook data do, such as Tinder.

"Today we're announcing a new set of features around dating. We want Facebook to be somewhere you can start meaningful relationships." — Mark Zuckerberg announces an opt-in dating initiative at #F8

"I believe we need to design technology to help bring people closer together." — Mark Zuckerberg #F8

"What I've learned this year is that we need to take a broader view of our responsibility. It's not enough to just build powerful tools. We need to make sure that they are used for good, and we will," Mark Zuckerberg stated.

Among other innovations, Facebook is ready to launch a portable headset that it's counting on to transform the geeky realm of virtual reality into a mass phenomenon.

Facebook F8 is a conference held by Facebook almost every year, which is intended for developers and entrepreneurs who build products and services around the platform.