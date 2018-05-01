Branson Shows How Speed Delivery Revolution With Hyperloop Will Look

The visionary owner of Virgin has launched an international brand that will use Hyperloop technology to deliver goods at the speed of flight.

Richard Branson has shared a video depicting a Hyperloop-enabled cargo delivery system, as his company Virgin launches a joint brand with the logistic company DP World from the United Arab Emirates.

The venture, named DP World Cargospeed, aims to use Hyperloop technology to deliver high-priority, time-sensitive goods including fresh food, medical supplies and electronics at top speeds of 1000 kph.

Hyperloop technology, which uses airless tubes to move capsules with passengers or cargo, has been developed by Branson’s Virgin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Virgin now holds the speed record reached by a Hyperloop car at 387 kph, set during tests in Nevada last year. The previous record of 355 kph belonged to Musk’s SpaceX.

However the developers hope to reach speeds of 800-1200 kph.