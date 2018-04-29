Aliens Like DC, Too? Wonder Woman's Stone Portrait Spotted on Mars (PHOTO)

Having landed on Mars in August 2012, NASA's Curiosity rover has been exploring the Red Planet ever since, in a mission that specifically stipulates the rover making photos of Mars surface.

Looking through images of Mars, Bristol-based amateur astronomer Joe White managed to detect what he described as "a small feminine looking statue head which resembles a carved depiction of a female warrior wearing a helmet similar to some found on Earth from the middle ages," according to Metro.

White, which runs the YouTube channel ArtAlienTV, explained that the bust features what looks like an emblem on its forehead and "some very interesting facial features that look almost Egyptian in artistic style."

© NASA . JPL-Caltech/MSSS This image was taken by Mastcam: Left (MAST_LEFT) onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2009 (2018-04-01 06:25:38 UTC).

"This is one of hundreds of similar artefacts that I have found on Mars in recent years and may go further to show that there was an ancient and artistic civilization on Mars in the past. The question is how long ago?" he said.

