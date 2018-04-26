Register
23:30 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Researchers create eel-like robot to better study marine life

    WATCH: Scientists Create Translucent Eel-like Robot to Study Marine Life

    © Screenshot/JacobsSchoolNews
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A study published in Science Robotics on Wednesday details an innovative eel-like robot that was created by a team of researchers from UC San Diego and UC Berkeley to better examine marine life.

    Researchers noted in their report that the bot is an important step towards a future when soft robots are able to swim alongside fish and invertebrates without scaring them off.

    With most researchers using remotely operated vehicles that resemble submarines with propellers, Caleb Christianson, a researcher from US San Diego, said in a statement that rather than propellers, "our robot uses soft artificial muscles to move like an eel underwater without making any sound."

    ​The robot, which is about a foot long, is powered by cables that apply voltage to the salt water surrounding it and the pouches of water inside the bot that act as artificial muscles. According to the study, the negative charges are sent to the water immediately around the bot while positive charges are delivered inside to activate said muscles, allowing the bot to swim.

    Officials were careful to note that the charges carry very little electricity so as to not endanger nearby marine life.

    Stress
    CC0 / Pixabay
    F**king Sh*t: Study Says Majority of Americans Express Frustration By Swearing

    "Our biggest breakthrough was the idea of using the environment as part of our design," Michael Tolley, a professor at UC San Diego, said. "There will be more steps to creating an efficient, practical, untethered eel robot, but at this point we have proven that it is possible."

    "This is, in a way, the softest robot to be developed for underwater exploration," Tolley added.

    The team's pride and glory was tested inside a saltwater tank filled with jellyfish, coral and bony fish at the Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at UC San Diego.

    Going forward, researchers plan to improve the the robot's geometry and reliability with the ultimate goal of building a head for the bot that would carry more sensors.

    Related:

    North Korea's Nuclear Test Site Collapsed, Needs to be Monitored – Chinese Study
    Austrian Doctor Asperger 'Sent Kids' to Death as Part of Nazi Program - Study
    Study Author Reveals Recently Discovered Underground Arctic Salt Lakes' Secrets
    Solar Sister: Mars-Sized ‘Lost Planet’ Destroyed 4.5 Billion Years Ago - Study
    Modi’s New India Dream May Fall Victim to US-China Tariff War - Study
    Tags:
    robot, Marine Life, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Haunting Chernobyl: Day of Remembrance of Nuclear Catastrophe
    Seeds of Friendship
    Seeds of Friendship
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse