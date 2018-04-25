Register
14:21 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pump jacks are seen at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field, as the sun sets, outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, January 25, 2016

    'The Future Has Arrived:' Blockchain Will Revolutionize Energy Sector – Expert

    © REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    0 20

    The revolutionary blockchain technology is already being piloted and adopted in numerous strategic sectors and fields, with industry experts and analysts touting it as a potential game-changer. Blockchain heavyweight Nick Spanos spoke to Sputnik about the uses of the technology in the energy industry and the benefits it offers.

    Of most interest to investors and those looking to adopt the technology is the pioneering use of data outside of the blockchain, which unlocks an array of potential applications.

    READ MORE: Google May Roll Out Its Own Blockchain-Based Technology

    Projects, such as the Zap platform, which was cofounded by Mr. Spanos, are continuing to broaden and expand the uses of the technology, while making it more accessible and affordable.

    Changes in conditions and real-world data can be used to initiate an action via Zap’s smart contracts, with the platform being trialed in agriculture, polling and real-time surveys, in addition to countless other spheres.

    Mr. Spanos, who is continuing his tour of a series of top oil-producing nations, including Azerbaijan, the UAE, Venezuela and now Saudi Arabia, is in the process of launching another blockchain venture specifically for the energy sector, called EnergyLedger.

    The digital currency and blockchain expert outlined some of the benefits the technology offers to companies and individuals throughout the industry.

    "The future has arrived for the energy sector. Decentralized, peer-to-peer trade will slash costs and lessen administrative burden for the entire process, from upstream to downstream to shipping and chain of custody logistics," Mr. Spanos told Sputnik reporter and columnist Suliman Mulhem.

    "Contractors in the production and refinement process can be paid for exactly what they do, in the moment they do it, cutting overhead with seamless transaction processing. It also minimizes the need for reconciliation and settlement, and therefore lowers the risk of expensive litigation."

    Sberbank Office in Moscow
    © Sputnik /
    Russia's Leading Bank Opens Blockchain Lab Amid Cryptocurrency Fever
    The implementation of blockchain in the oil industry, which is being piloted in Russia, could result in operational cost savings of around 5 percent.

    Russian energy giant Gazprom Neft has already carried out trials looking into the logistical applications of blockchain in the oil industry, and is "considering options to further use blockchain and utilize experience already gained," the company said in a statement.

    In addition to the sizeable cost savings, the technology also offers benefits with regard to compliance and security, as Mr. Spanos went on to mention.

    "Down to tracking each individual barrel, the blockchain will bring incredible transparency, reducing the weight of regulatory compliance. Hand-in-hand with transparency, blockchain’s distributed nature also ensures unmatched data security in the age of cyber terror,” Mr. Spanos, who also founded the Bitcoin Center NYC – the city’s first bitcoin exchange, situated across New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) – added.

    Oil-rich nations are especially keen to sample the technology to gauge its applications in the industry, with forums in the Middle East and Asia attracting significant interest from state-owned energy companies.  

    The latest forum exploring the technology – Decoding Blockchain KSA 2018 – was attended by dozens of speakers and experts, including Mr. Spanos, and assessed the scope of blockchain in all sectors of the economy, but, given Saudi Arabia’s mammoth oil reserves, it’s unsurprising that Riyadh was particularly interested in the application of blockchain within the confines of the energy sector.

    Energy firms are already looking to play an active role in blockchain’s development, with Shell purchasing shares in a blockchain start-up earlier this year to put itself in pole position in the development race, as there could be colossal financial and non-financial gains.   

    "Connecting cryptocurrency to real world data and making it redeemable for natural resources may be the killer app of blockchain for oil-rich economies," Mr. Spanos concluded.

    READ MORE: BP's Partnership With Russia’s Rosneft ‘Very Strong’ Despite Sanctions — Chief

    Related:

    Into the Digital Age: Shipping Industry to be Transformed with Blockchain Tech
    Chinese Police Suspend Blockchain Conference in Shanghai - Organizer
    Quantum Blockchain: How Physicists Will Stage a Cryptoworld IT Revolution
    This is How Russia is Utilizing Blockchain to Enhance Democracy
    Tags:
    Blockchain, oil, forum, development, Blockchain Revolution, Energy Ledger, Shell Oil, Total, Nick Spanos, UAE, Russia, Middle East, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse