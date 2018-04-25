'The Future Has Arrived:' Blockchain Will Revolutionize Energy Sector – Expert

The revolutionary blockchain technology is already being piloted and adopted in numerous strategic sectors and fields, with industry experts and analysts touting it as a potential game-changer. Blockchain heavyweight Nick Spanos spoke to Sputnik about the uses of the technology in the energy industry and the benefits it offers.

Of most interest to investors and those looking to adopt the technology is the pioneering use of data outside of the blockchain, which unlocks an array of potential applications.

Projects, such as the Zap platform, which was cofounded by Mr. Spanos, are continuing to broaden and expand the uses of the technology, while making it more accessible and affordable.

Changes in conditions and real-world data can be used to initiate an action via Zap’s smart contracts, with the platform being trialed in agriculture, polling and real-time surveys, in addition to countless other spheres.

Mr. Spanos, who is continuing his tour of a series of top oil-producing nations, including Azerbaijan, the UAE, Venezuela and now Saudi Arabia, is in the process of launching another blockchain venture specifically for the energy sector, called EnergyLedger.

The digital currency and blockchain expert outlined some of the benefits the technology offers to companies and individuals throughout the industry.

"The future has arrived for the energy sector. Decentralized, peer-to-peer trade will slash costs and lessen administrative burden for the entire process, from upstream to downstream to shipping and chain of custody logistics," Mr. Spanos told Sputnik reporter and columnist Suliman Mulhem.

"Contractors in the production and refinement process can be paid for exactly what they do, in the moment they do it, cutting overhead with seamless transaction processing. It also minimizes the need for reconciliation and settlement, and therefore lowers the risk of expensive litigation."

The implementation of blockchain in the oil industry, which is being piloted in Russia, could result in operational cost savings of around 5 percent.

Russian energy giant Gazprom Neft has already carried out trials looking into the logistical applications of blockchain in the oil industry, and is "considering options to further use blockchain and utilize experience already gained," the company said in a statement.

In addition to the sizeable cost savings, the technology also offers benefits with regard to compliance and security, as Mr. Spanos went on to mention.

"Down to tracking each individual barrel, the blockchain will bring incredible transparency, reducing the weight of regulatory compliance. Hand-in-hand with transparency, blockchain’s distributed nature also ensures unmatched data security in the age of cyber terror,” Mr. Spanos, who also founded the Bitcoin Center NYC – the city’s first bitcoin exchange, situated across New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) – added.

Oil-rich nations are especially keen to sample the technology to gauge its applications in the industry, with forums in the Middle East and Asia attracting significant interest from state-owned energy companies.

The latest forum exploring the technology – Decoding Blockchain KSA 2018 – was attended by dozens of speakers and experts, including Mr. Spanos, and assessed the scope of blockchain in all sectors of the economy, but, given Saudi Arabia’s mammoth oil reserves, it’s unsurprising that Riyadh was particularly interested in the application of blockchain within the confines of the energy sector.

Energy firms are already looking to play an active role in blockchain’s development, with Shell purchasing shares in a blockchain start-up earlier this year to put itself in pole position in the development race, as there could be colossal financial and non-financial gains.

"Connecting cryptocurrency to real world data and making it redeemable for natural resources may be the killer app of blockchain for oil-rich economies," Mr. Spanos concluded.

