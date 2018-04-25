Register
01:22 GMT +325 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Like and Dislike

    Facebook Now Allows Users to Appeal Decisions to Delete, Leave Up Content

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it will allow people to appeal decisions to remove questionable content on the social media platform.

    "For the first time we're giving you the right to appeal our decisions on individual posts so you can ask for a second opinion when you think we've made a mistake," Facebook Vice President of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert wrote in a Tuesday blog post. 

    Cambridge Analytica
    CC BY 2.0 / Thought Catalog / Cambridge Analytica
    Cambridge Rejected Facebook Research Due to Unethical Stance on Privacy in 2015 - Reports

    "We decided to publish these internal guidelines for two reasons. First, the guidelines will help people understand where we draw the line on nuanced issues. Second, providing these details makes it easier for everyone, including experts in different fields, to give us feedback so that we can improve the guidelines — and the decisions we make — over time," the post adds.

    Facebook also describes its content policy team in the post, which consists of people who are subject matter experts on various issues including hate speech, child safety and terrorism. These experts collaborate with experts and organizations outside Facebook in order to "better understand different perspectives on safety and expression."

    "We know we need to do more," Bickert wrote. "That's why, over the coming year, we are going to build out the ability for people to appeal our decisions. As a first step, we are launching appeals for posts that were removed for nudity/sexual activity, hate speech or graphic violence," she added.

    A 3D-printed Facebook logo are seen in front of displayed binary digits in this illustration taken, March 18, 2018
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
    German Data Protection Watchdog Initiates Data Leak Probe Against Facebook

    From this point forward, if Facebook deletes a post for any of the above reasons, the person who posted the content will be notified and given a chance to ask for a second review. 

    "This will lead to a review by our team (always by a person), typically within 24 hours," Facebook said in its post. "If we've made a mistake, we will notify you, and your post, photo or video will be restored."

    "We are working to extend this process further, by supporting more violation types, giving people the opportunity to provide more context that could help us make the right decision, and making appeals available not just for content that was taken down, but also for content that was reported and left up," Bickert said.

    "We believe giving people a voice in the process is another essential component of building a fair system," she added. 

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Berlin February 25, 2016
    © AP Photo / Kay Nietfeld
    Like a Boss: Facebook Users Can Have Same Privilege as Zuckerberg

    The subject of what nudity is acceptable on the site has been one of the most debated. In 2016, Facebook removed a Pulitzer-prize winning photo of a naked girl fleeing a napalm attack during a 1972 strike in Vietnam. The post, which was shared by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, was removed on the grounds of nudity. Facebook changed its mind regarding the photo after widespread backlash about decision.

    The site has also been involved in multiple arguments involving photos of breastfeeding women. In 2015, Facebook changed its rules so that photos of women breastfeeding or women with post-mastectomy scarring are permitted on the site.

    Facebook has been in the spotlight ever since it was revealed in March that millions of personal users' information was shared with consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica. The company reportedly received information about users through a personality app developed by Alexander Kogan, a Cambridge University researcher, and went on to use it to help predict and influence US voters.

    This month, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress about the data breach.

    Related:

    India Seeks Written Commitment From Facebook That It Won't Leak Voters' Data
    Manipulating User Info to Political Ends on Facebook, Google a 'Serious Problem'
    Regulator Asks Cambridge Analytica to Check for Russian Facebook Users’ Data
    Russia's Watchdog May Block Facebook If Network Fails to Comply With Laws
    Facebook’s Data Mining, Selling Is ‘a Business Model’, Not ‘One Bad Incident’
    Tags:
    regulation, policy change, policy, Facebook, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse