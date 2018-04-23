Wanna See Rockets Up Close? Soon You Can: Vostochny Cosmodrome Preps for Tourism

Foreign tourists interested in checking out the inner workings of Russia's brand new spaceport, or making a selfie against the backdrop of a rocket as it blasts off into space will soon get their chance, with Moscow tour operators working on the excursion details.

Representatives from Roscosmos, Russia's space tourism industry and officials from Amur region's tourism ministry have met with Moscow-based travel companies to work out the details of excursions to Vostochny Cosmodrome.

If all goes to plan, tourists from western Russia and other countries will soon be able to get an all-inclusive look at the spaceport's inner workings, get up close to a variety of equipment at the launch complex, take photos of the launch pad, and get a chance to see and understand the launch procedure.

"Tourist companies in the Amur region say that the greatest interest is generated by the launch itself, as well as the verticalization of the rocket. These stages are also the most popular among the tourists coming to Baikonur," an Amur region tourism official said.

Moscow's tour operators are interested in the new spaceport's prospects, and pointed to a need to work out in tour programs involving visits not only to Vostochny, but to other attractions in Amur region as well. Tours are expected to be of interest not only for Russians, but to foreigners as well.

Amur officials say space-based tourism is one of the most promising directions for the tourism industry as a whole, and say that work remains to be done to improve tourists' comfort as they make the journey to the remote cosmodrome.