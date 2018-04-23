Register
14:51 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    artist rendition of space station in moon orbit (Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, or 'LOP-G')

    US Offers to Use Its Space Suits Instead of Russian Ones for Spacewalks – Source

    NASA handout
    Tech
    Get short URL
    2010

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States offers to use US-made space suits instead of Russian-made Orlan suits for conducting spacewalks outside the Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, a space industry source told Sputnik.

    “They offer to conduct spacewalks via the Russian airlock in US-made space suits,” the source said.

    According to the source, foreign partners explained such requests by the fact that Russia was not producing space suits designated for the Moon, noting that keeping two different sets of space suits would be irrational.

    READ MORE: No Space for Partnership: Analyst Predicts Dark Future for ISS Joint Project

    Along with it, the partners also insist that Russia should construct its airlock module in line with US standards and, hence, adjust it to US-made space suits which are designed for lunar orbit missions, the source added.

    “The partners urge us to create the Russian airlock module for the Lunar Orbital Platform under US technical requirements and standards. It means that all the systems of electricity supply, thermoregulation, and life support inside the module, all interfaces must be American ones. During the negotiations, [the partners] reiterated that NASA is the project’s leader, that is why they set the rules,” the source noted.

    The source clarified that the issue was discussed by all partners, the list of which, along with Russia and the United States, includes European countries, Canada and Japan. But the latter’s group of countries mostly use US standards in space industry since the launch of the International Space Station (ISS), while the ISS Russian segment has its own standards.

    International Space Station
    CC0
    Ammonia Leak Occurs in US Part of ISS - NASA
    The sources said that Russia was standing for the right to apply its own standards with regard to lunar orbit space missions, just as with the case of the ISS, which is composed of several segments. The US side, however, said it was only rational for the big ISS, but if Russia’s contribution to the project was limited to an airlock module at the Lunar Orbital Platform — Gateway, the use of divergent standards would be unacceptable.

    In 2017, Russia and the United States signed an agreement to build a gateway to future deep space missions in lunar orbit. The segment that Russia intends to build will serve as an exit for astronauts going on spacewalks.

    Related:

    WATCH: Strange Glowing Object Captured Near ISS Before Fading Into Darkness
    No Space for Partnership: Analyst Predicts Dark Future for ISS Joint Project
    Ammonia Leak Occurs in US Part of ISS - NASA
    ISS Orbit to Be Adjusted for Docking With Soyuz Spacecraft
    ISS Crew Returns Safely From Space Back to Earth (VIDEO)
    Two ISS Astronauts Performing Spacewalk (VIDEO)
    WATCH: Russian Progress Spacecraft Docks at ISS
    Tags:
    space station, suit, space, International Space Station (ISS), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse