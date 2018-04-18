Russian Lower House Accounts on Twitter, VK Targeted by Massive Spam Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Official accounts of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on VKontakte and Twitter were targeted on Wednesday by a massive spam attack, the State Duma press service told Sputnik.

"A massive attack on the official accounts of the State Duma on VKontakte and Twitter began on April 18 at 7 pm Moscow time [16:00 GMT]. Within an hour, the number of visits to the State Duma pages on VKontakte and Twitter increased by 20,000 and continues to grow," the press service said.

According to a source, speaking to Sputnk, there have been about a thousand spam comments per minute on the social media networks of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

While no further details have been immediately available, earlier the chief of the Russian security council, Nikokai Patrushev, stated that dozens of millions of cyberattacks were being carried out against Russian state bodies and industrial infrastructure.