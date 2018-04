The social medium stopped working for several minutes on Tuesday but that was enough to cause panic and discontent across the platform.

Users rushed to voice their concerns, complaints and even theories of why the platform stopped working — as soon as it was possible to actually post their tweets again.

Hashtag #TwitterHasFallen also appeared on users' posts. Others posted ironic images, mocking the users' overreaction to a few minutes Twitter of down time.

This is far from the first time Twitter has stopped working. Here a few examples of the platform's outages overtime.