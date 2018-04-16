Samsung Releases Internet-Blocking Not-So-Smartphone in South Korea

Samsung announced on Friday that it was releasing its Galaxy J2 Pro smartphone in South Korea; but buyers beware, you won't be surfing the web on it.

According to the company, the so-called smartphone "blocks mobile data such as 3G, LTE, and Wi-Fi" with the intention of preventing students from getting easily distracted by social media or games. It also stated that the phone is good for the grannies and grandpas who have no interest in dipping their feet into the world of Twitter or Instagram.

© AFP 2018 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN Chinese Mobile Phones Dethrone Samsung From Top Position in India

The phone, which is offered in black and gold, is being touted by officials as the ideal device for learning English and Korean as it contains the "Diodic4" app. But don't fret, folks, you'll still be able to make calls, send texts, snap some photos (maybe even a selfie or two) and shoot videos, all for the low price of $185.

But wait, there's more!

Students who've been handed the phone either by force or choice will be able to swap it out for the Galaxy S, Note or A series phone after they've taken their 2019/2020 College Scholastic Ability Test, a college entrance exam taken in South Korea.

Feeling no shame, netizens have blasted the phone.

— Juan Pasalagua (@jpasalagua) April 15, 2018

— Moon Wolf ☽🐺 (@silverwolf729) April 16, 2018

— SciTech Magazine (@SciTechMagazine) April 15, 2018

​According to The Verge, the phone can be made even more restrictive, as one of the offered data plans restricts the amount of texts one can send.

The company has not stated whether it plans to sell the phone outside of South Korea.