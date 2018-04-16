Register
    Telegram messenger. File photo

    Twitter on Fire as Communication Watchdog Starts Blocking Telegram in Russia

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Tech
    131

    The legal action against Telegram has been requested by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which had previously asked Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to provide the agency with encryption keys in an effort to deter terror attacks in Russia, since the messenger is believed to be widely used by terrorists.

    Some Russian users are reporting that Telegram is no longer available for them after the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor announced on Monday that it had sent a notification that Telegram access was being restricted to Telecom operators. 

    TWEET: Telegram is being blocked now

    ​TWEET: It seems that the ban on Telegram is really going to move forward

    Roskomnadzor is also set to send requests to AppStore and Google Play to delete the applications.

    The announcement comes days after Moscow district court authorized Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to block Telegram in Russia immediately, without waiting for the appeal's consideration. According to the court, Telegram will remain blocked in the country until it provides encryption keys to the Russian authorities.

    In his turn, the messenger's CEO Pavel Durov stated that Telegram would use built-in methods to bypass blocking, which do not require user action.
    He also said that regardless of blocking, Telegram will retain the ability to send notices to all Russian users, informing them about the development of the situation.

    The court's decision followed the legal action against Telegram that had been requested by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), which had previously asked Telegram Durov to provide the agency with encryption keys in an effort to deter terror attacks in Russia since the messenger is believed to be widely used by terrorists.

    The company was given 15 days until early April to comply but ultimately it refused to provide the FSB with the encryption keys.

    Twitterians in the Russian segment of the internet rushed to comment on the ban.

    TWEET: Can we ban karaoke instead of Telegram?

    TWEET: I've learned that Telegram was banned in Russia from Telegram

    TWEET: If there's something that should not be banned in Russia, it's Telegram. In my humble opinion

    TWEET: As judged by screams and moans, Telegram is the only messenger on the planet Earth… I'm from a village, not wide awake 

     

    Tags:
    Messenger, application, Telegram group, Russia
