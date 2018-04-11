Cambridge Analytica CEO Resigns Amid Facebook-Connected Data Leak Scandal

Cambridge Analytica has stated that their current CEO Alexander Tayler has stepped down amid the ongoing scandal connected with the Facebook data leak, which has cost the social media giant $100 billion in market value and forced the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg to face a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

"The Board has announced today that Dr Alexander Tayler has stepped down as acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica and will resume his former position as Chief Data Officer in order to focus on the various technical investigations and inquiries," the press release read.

As Cambridge Analytica specified, Tayler will not leave the company - he will resume his position as chief data officer. The company explained this step as a necessity to focus on various technical investigations, inquiries.

The data company allegedly helped political candidates to win elections with targeted digital ads. Cambridge Analytica was initially funded by billionaire GOP donor Robert Mercer. The company was also one of the principal firms directing Donald Trump's digital strategy during the 2016 US presidential elections.

The data scandal affected 87 million Facebook users: their data was shared with Cambridge Analytica in a scandal that has cost the social media giant $100 billion in market value and forced the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg to face a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Facebook banned Cambridge Analytica from its platform last month.