Facebook Launches Program to Reward Users Reporting Data Abuse – Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Facebook announced on Tuesday that it launched a program to reward people who report data abuse by app developers.

"Today, Facebook is launching the Data Abuse Bounty to reward people who report any misuse of data by app developers,” the company said in a press release.

The initiative is part of the company’s effort to quickly identify violations of the company’s policies, including abuse of people’s information, the release said.

The program rewards people with provable cases where a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s information to a third party to be sold, stolen or used for scams or political influence, the release said.

If Facebook can confirm the reported data abuse, it will shut down the app take legal action against the company, the release said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to provide two days of testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday in both the House of Representatives and Senate on whether Facebook data was used by Cambridge Analytica to influence the outcome of the 2016 US election.

Facebook has acknowledged that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users was harvested by Cambridge Analytica, which was working for multiple political campaigns. The firm gathered the information from social media accounts to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters.