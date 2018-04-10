Scientific Breakthrough to Aid in the Fight Against Alzheimer's Gene

A group of scientists have developed a compound that can fight the protein, causing the signs of Alzheimer’s. They warn that although it has been successfully tested on human brain cells, its effectiveness on living subjects may be different.

A team of researchers, led by Yadong Huang, professor of neurology and pathology at the University of California, published a paper in the journal Nature Medicine, saying that they managed to develop and successfully test a compound that fights off the production of the apoE4 protein. According to the paper, that protein is the one responsible for damaging brain cells as a result of Alzheimer's disease. The developed compound is expected to help reduce the symptoms of the disease.

Yadong Huang warns against excessive optimism, noting that most of the tests for Alzheimer's disease cures over the last 10 years had failed, due to the fact that the brains of mice react to the treatment and disease itself a little bit differently. This was the reason for the group to test their compound on human brain cells. However, living subjects may react differently to the treatment, warns Yadong Huang.

According to a World Health Organization study in 2005, nearly 0.379% of the world's total population suffered from different types of dementia, nearly half of them were Alzheimer's cases. The disease mostly hits elderly people over 65 years of age and causes the gradual loss of the brain's cognitive functions.