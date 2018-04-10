Register
16:11 GMT +310 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Decima Assise, who has Alzheimer's disease, and Harry Lomping walk the halls, Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, at The Easton Home in Easton, Pa

    Scientific Breakthrough to Aid in the Fight Against Alzheimer's Gene

    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A group of scientists have developed a compound that can fight the protein, causing the signs of Alzheimer’s. They warn that although it has been successfully tested on human brain cells, its effectiveness on living subjects may be different.

    A team of researchers, led by Yadong Huang, professor of neurology and pathology at the University of California, published a paper in the journal Nature Medicine, saying that they managed to develop and successfully test a compound that fights off the production of the apoE4 protein. According to the paper, that protein is the one responsible for damaging brain cells as a result of Alzheimer's disease. The developed compound is expected to help reduce the symptoms of the disease.

    READ MORE: ‘Brain Pacemaker' Shows Promise in Improving Alzheimer's Sufferers' Lives

    Yadong Huang warns against excessive optimism, noting that most of the tests for Alzheimer's disease cures over the last 10 years had failed, due to the fact that the brains of mice react to the treatment and disease itself a little bit differently. This was the reason for the group to test their compound on human brain cells. However, living subjects may react differently to the treatment, warns Yadong Huang.

    READ MORE: Biologists Unexpectedly Find Possible Cure for Alzheimer's

    According to a World Health Organization study in 2005, nearly 0.379% of the world's total population suffered from different types of dementia, nearly half of them were Alzheimer's cases. The disease mostly hits elderly people over 65 years of age and causes the gradual loss of the brain's cognitive functions.

    Related:

    Listen to Your Gut: Gut Bacteria Environment Linked to Alzheimer and PTSD
    ‘Exciting Advance’ in Alzheimer's Research May Help With Preventative Medicine
    Too Much Tossing and Turning Could Increase Alzheimer’s Risk, Study Finds
    Elixir of Youth: Olive Oil Could Help Fight Alzheimer’s Disease
    Bowels in Uproar: Gut Bacteria Claimed to Cause Alzheimer's
    Tags:
    treatment, cure, Alzheimer's disease, University of California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse