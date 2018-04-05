Register
22:34 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Artificial intelligence

    AI Astronomer: Scientists Build Neural Network to Search for Habitable Planets

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A team of researchers at the Center for Robotics and Neural Systems at Plymouth University in England has developed an artificially intelligent neural network trained to classify planets into five different categories based on their potential for habitability. The tool could be used in the future for interstellar space exploration.

    The Plymouth University researchers presented their work on their artificial neural network (ANN) at the European Week of Astronomy and Space Science in Liverpool, England, April 4. A neural network is like an algorithm built to learn as humans do, but capable of analysing far more data.

    Christopher Bishop, a professor of computer science at the University of Edinburgh, presented the team's work at the space convention, saying that they're currently interested in using the neural networks "for prioritising exploration for a hypothetical intelligent interstellar spacecraft scanning an exoplanet system at range."

    To build their system, the researchers entered fed into it spectral data from five celestial bodies in our solar system: Earth, predictions for early Earth, Mars, Venus and Titan, Saturn's largest moon. The spectral data, or data on the atmospheric attributes and the stellar body's orbital properties, was then used to predict the habitability of the planets and moon. The ANN then generates a "probability of life" measurement based on these attributes.

    Saturn's largest moon Titan passing in front of the giant planet in an image made by NASA's Cassini spacecraft
    © AP Photo/ NASA
    Now Seriously, Titan – Moon Compatible With Life?

    Titan is widely considered to be the most likely habitable extraterrestrial body in our solar system, as it features liquid methane seas and rain.

    While human cells cannot form in Titan's atmosphere, simulations have already predicted the most stable molecule, acrylonitrile (CH2CHCN), that could form a cell membrane there and were able to confirm its prevalence on Titan using spectral data. 

    Though the moon could not sustain human life, or most if not all life on planet Earth, that molecule could be the building block for another kind of life.

    Goddard Center for Astrobiology Director Michael Mumma said after the discovery of the molecule's abundance on Titan, "The ability to form a stable membrane to separate the internal environment from the external one is important because it provides a means to contain chemicals long enough to allow them to interact."

    The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)
    © NASA. NASA Goddard (screenshot)
    To Infinity & Beyond - Eventually: NASA Delays Long-Awaited Space Telescope

    ​Meanwhile, capacity for spectral analysis is expected to improve dramatically in the coming years, with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) — the most complicated space-science telescope ever built and 100 times more powerful than the Hubble telescope — expected to come on line in the next few years. 

    Unfortunately, JWST has been postponed until 2020, but if it does come out then, not only could its observation missions be informed by the ANN, but it could also help input more data to ANN itself and improve the neural network.

    Related:

    Google Staff Demand Closure of Joint AI Project With Pentagon
    New AI Mapping Algorithm Discovers 6,000 New Craters on the Moon
    From Threat of AI to 'History of Stupidity': What Stephen Hawking Believed in
    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    Space Bees: Expert Explains NASA's Idea to Send Swarm of Robots to Mars
    Tags:
    Titan, exoplanet, space, AI, artificial intelligence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse