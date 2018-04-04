Register
23:18 GMT +304 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Artwork depicting a view from RemoveDEBRIS from its Vision Based Navigation system.

    Space Maid: Robot Harpoon and Net System to Attempt Space Cleanup

    © YouTube/
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Humanity has grown accustomed to autonomous cleaning robots since the Roomba’s debut in 2002. Now, we might have an upgrade: scientists have sent a prototype satellite equipped with a net and harpoon to the International Space Station to be tested. If successful, RemoveDEBRIS will lead to technology that will clean up Earth’s space junk for us.

    It's been 61 years since the first launch of a satellite, Sputnik 1, into Earth's orbit. That's a long time to go without cleaning up after yourself and scientists are raising concerns over the potential repercussions of the human junk floating through space — and crafting solutions, such as RemoveDEBRIS.

    ​The project is funded by the European Commission and a number of private partners including Airbus, who supplied the harpoon, and Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, who built the spacecraft.

    While not anywhere near as littered as Earth's oceans, our orbit maintains its share of trash — 16.5 million pounds (7,500 tons) of it, to be precise. According to a 2013 NASA press release, more than 500,000 pieces of trash whip around the planet at 17,500 mph. That number has likely increased since then, as launches have not ceased.

    The debris comes in a variety of forms: rocket shells, spacecraft that have lost communication, screws, etc. According to the NASA, even a fleck of paint traveling at 17,500 mph poses a hazard to future missions in the event of a collision.

    via GIPHY

    ​When it comes to the debris, size matters. As of 2013, more than 20,000 pieces of junk larger than a softball were in orbit, 500,000 pieces the size of a marble or larger and "many millions of pieces of debris that are so small they can't be tracked," according to NASA.

    NASA's chief scientist for orbital debris, Nicholas Johnson, has said that the greatest risk to space missions "comes from non-trackable debris."

    While all space vehicles are at risk from space junk, the International Space Station (ISS) is especially vulnerable, NASA said. RemoveDEBRIS was launched from Earth Monday with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and is expected to arrive at the ISS Wednesday with a number of other supplies, Sputnik reported.

    via GIPHY

    A few weeks after it arrives, astronauts will use the station's robotic arm to launch the 220-pound space Roomba. While China and Japan's space agencies have developed their own test cleaners, the harpoon-and-net system has never been tested in space.

    Prof. Guglielmo Aglietti, the principal investigator for the mission, told the BBC that, while others have instead pursued robotic arms as a means to clean up Earth's orbit, "all these different technologies have their advantages and disadvantages."

    The net and the harpoon, Aglietti says, "could be considered more risky in certain circumstances than a robotic arm." However, "if your piece of debris is spinning very fast, it becomes very difficult to capture it with a robotic arm and an approach with a net could work better."

    When its testing is complete, RemoveDEBRIS will burn up in Earth's atmosphere, hopefully leaving few traces of itself in our orbit.

    via GIPHY

    Related:

    'Scientists Around the World Trying to Solve Space Debris Problem' - Astronomer
    Japan's Aerospace Agency Developing Radar Detecting Space Micro-Debris
    Space Trash: Debris Hurtling Through Earth’s Orbit Now a Major Problem
    Japanese Space Ship Fails to Remove Debris by Earth's Magnetic Field
    Russian Scientists Against Using Nuclear Weapons to Clear Space Debris
    Tags:
    European Commission, International Space Station, SpaceX, Airbus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse