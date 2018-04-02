Mysterious Clouds: Venus' Sky Could Harbor Alien Life – Study

Scientists believe that the clouds on Venus could make the faraway planet vital in the quest to find extraterrestrial life.

Observing the dark patches on the planet’s clouds, the scientists found that they consist of sulfuric acid and light-absorbing particles just like those found on Earth.

In a study, published in the March 30 issue of the journal Astrobiology, a team of researchers in California say that the chemical and physical properties, as well as moderate temperatures and pressure on Venus could support the assumption that its clouds may host alien life forms.

The size of the particles in the dark patches is similar to that of bacteria here on Earth; and if so, they argue, this could make Venus vital in man’s longtime search for other life forms.

"To really know, we need to go there and sample the clouds," biological chemist Rakesh Mogul, study co-author and professor at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, said, adding that Venus could be “an exciting new chapter in astrobiology exploration."

On April 16, NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch a new space telescope, the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), expected to discover thousands of nearby alien worlds, including planets that might host life.

Even though this may not happen in our lifetime, scientists still hope that one day alien life will be found.

