00:19 GMT +301 April 2018
    Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. (File)

    Google Plans to Close Its Goo.gl URL Shortener Next Year

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Tech
    Links created by the URL-shortening service that started its work in 2009 will remain functional.

    Google announced in a blog post that it will wind down its goo.gl link-shortening tool in April, with complete closure in spring of 2019, according to reports.

    Beginning April 13, new and anonymous users will not be able to use the service to create shorter links.

    Users who are already registered in the system, however, will be allowed to use all features until March 30, 2019, when the service will be completely shuttered.

    The company stated that there are many other popular URL-shortening services that have emerged since the launch of the goo.gl.

    READ MORE: Google Pulls Malware From App Store After Half Million Android Users Fall Victim

    In addition, the company argued that the way people find information online has changed dramatically, especially with the emergence of new apps and mobile devices.

    As an alternative, internet users can still use Bitly and Ow.ly services.

