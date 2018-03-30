Dirty Apple: Tim Cook Doesn’t Mind if You Watch Porn on an iPhone

In an interview about App Store policies, Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested watching adult content on Apple devices is not as bad an idea as the company’s late founder Steve Jobs thought.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cook explained in an MSNBC interview Apple's policy of reviewing all App Store applications before allowing them to reach potential users.

He explained that while the company always looks forward to "raising the bar," it does not subscribe to the idea that they should let everyone access Apple's marketplace without any regulation. He compared the App Store to "the corner store."

"What you sell in that store says something about you. If you don't want to sell another thing, you don't sell it," he said.

For users who want to use their Apple devices in a less-than-family-friendly way, Cook suggested a method.

"It doesn't mean that you can't use an iPhone to go to your browser and go to some porno site, if you want to do that," he said, prompting host Kara Swisher to interject with, "Nobody does that!" to both Cook and the audience's laughter.

(Don't worry, your mom believes Swisher, we're sure.)

Cook's remarks sound significantly more liberal than those of Apple's former CEO, Jobs, who repeatedly made his hostility to pornography clear.

"We believe we have a moral responsibility to keep porn off the iPhone," Jobs wrote to a customer in 2010, according to CultOfMac.com. "Folks who want porn can buy an Android."

When Valleywag editor Ryan Tate argued that "porn is just fine," Jobs answered, "You might care more about porn when you have kids. It's about Apple trying to do the right thing for its users."

Still, Cook's comments to MSNBC clearly indicate there will be no porn-related apps on the App Store any time soon.