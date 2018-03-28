Chinese Scientists Successfully Tested 3D-Printed Portion of Fusion Reactor

The 3D printing technology was applied to create the first wall of the test blanket module, one of the key components for a fusion reactor, the Xinhua news agency reported.
This component was created with INEST-developed China Low Activation Martensitic (CLAM) steel, a neutron irradiation resistant steel that is mainly used in fusion reactors.
According to the scientists, 3D-printing technology has helped avoid some common problems related to the use of CLAM steel, create a complex structure from the material, and achieve a short manufacturing cycle and high utilization factor.
The relevant research was published in the Journal of Nuclear Materials earlier in March.
