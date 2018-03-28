Chinese Scientists Successfully Tested 3D-Printed Portion of Fusion Reactor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese scientists from the Institute of Nuclear Energy Safety Technology (INEST) have developed and successfully tested a 3D-printed component module for fusion reactors, local media reported Wednesday.

The 3D printing technology was applied to create the first wall of the test blanket module, one of the key components for a fusion reactor, the Xinhua news agency reported.

This component was created with INEST-developed China Low Activation Martensitic (CLAM) steel, a neutron irradiation resistant steel that is mainly used in fusion reactors.

According to the scientists, 3D-printing technology has helped avoid some common problems related to the use of CLAM steel, create a complex structure from the material, and achieve a short manufacturing cycle and high utilization factor.

The relevant research was published in the Journal of Nuclear Materials earlier in March.