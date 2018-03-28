Register
05:05 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)

    To Infinity & Beyond - Eventually: NASA Delays Long-Awaited Space Telescope

    © NASA. NASA Goddard (screenshot)
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The much-hyped James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been delayed almost a year until May 2020, NASA announced. The delay marks yet another setback in the development of the space telescope, which was supposed to launch in October 2018.

    Development of the JWST has been ongoing since 1996. It's a joint project between NASA and the European and Canadian Space Agencies, and is supposed to tell us different things than its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). While 100 times more powerful than Hubble, the telescope will be stationed too far from earth to be serviced by astronauts. It'll also be only half the size of HST even though its primary mirror will have a collecting area roughly five times bigger.

    Neptune, the Eighth Planet from the Sun, Nicknamed The Windy Planet for its winds that can surpass 1,100 mph.
    © NASA
    NASA's Hubble Historically Witnesses Neptune's Storm Dying (VIDEO)

    JWST is especially useful compared to ground-based telescopes which are prone to picking up elements in Earth's atmosphere when looking through our atmosphere.The telescope will be able to probe black holes and see infrared, which can help determine things that happened in the past, even as far back as the "cosmic dawn" of the universe, as scientists call it.

    ​The telescope was promoted at the South By Southwest technology festival just weeks ago, when it was said that it would help answer questions like how our galaxy was formed and when the transformation of universes occured. 

    Unfortunately, it appears humanity will have to wait a bit longer for those answers now that the telescope is officially late and over-budget. The project — the most complicated space-science telescope ever built — is now expected to surpass the $8 billion limit set by Congress, as it is already at a cost of $7.3 billion. If that happens, Congress will have to re-approve the project. NASA didn't provide a new budget figure, but experts say it could be several hundred dollars million more, according to Nature Magazine. 

    via GIPHY

    ​So what's the holdup? NASA says that engineers need more time to assemble spacecraft components. Also, the sheer scale: the mirror is 6.5 meters long compared to the Hubble's 2.4 meter mirror. Getting that into space is no ordinary task. According to a 2013 video posted to the James Webb Space Telescope's Youtube page, "the answer is origami," which requires folding Webb's mirrors inside the actual rocket that launches it. Meanwhile, the collapsible sun shield that protects the mirror, itself the size of a tennis court, took weeks longer than expected to fold in testing.

    And we don't wanna know how many years bad luck it is if they break it.

    According to the US Government Accountability Office, Northrop Grumman, who is developing parts of the telescope for NASA, has staff working three shifts, 24 hours a day, to handle the setbacks.

    Last year, a technician used too high a voltage during a test and damaged the propulsion system. Other "workmanship" issues led to errors in the mirror's sunscreen last year as well.

    The telescope was supposed to launch in 2007 — and every year since besides 2012 and 2017 — but has been repeatedly postponed.

    via GIPHY

    American astronomers ranked the project as the most important large space mission in both 2000 and 2010 on 10-year surveys. The second largest priority was the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST). NASA had hoped to start allocating more funds to WFIRST as JWST wrapped up, which it is no longer doing.

    US President Donald Trump proposed scrapping WFIRST's funding in his budget proposal, as well as US participation in the International Space Station, but Congress restored it. A month later, March 13, Trump proposed the creation of a "Space Force" branch of the military, but made no comments about the future of the telescopes.

    Related:

    Space Paintball to Save the World: NASA Finds New Way to Avert Asteroid Strike
    NASA Plans Giant Spacecraft to Defend Earth by Nuking Deadly Asteroids
    Changed Man With 'Space Genes': Alterations in US Astronaut's Body Startled NASA
    NASA’s $1 Billion Rocket Launching Tower is Bending
    I Want to Believe: NASA Prepares New Alien-Hunting TESS Satellite for Lift-Off
    Tags:
    Solar System, Hubble Space Telescope, universe, galaxy, space, NASA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig it
    Antarctica: Penguins Really Dig It
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse