Register
16:27 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager delivers a speech during the 2017 Web Summit in Lisbon. (File)

    Google in Deep Trouble: Company Risks Being Broken Up by European Union

    © AFP 2018/ PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    361

    The European Union has threatened to split up Google into smaller companies. The US firm's dominance of the internet is out of kilter with the EU's anti-trust legislation.

    EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager told the Daily Telegraph they had "grave suspicions" about Google's monopoly.

    Last June she hit Google with a record £2.1 billion fine (US$3 billion) for giving its own comparison shopping service an unfair advantage on the search engine.

    Google appealed against the European Commission's judgement, which would have meant it had to rearrange the way its searched algorithm ranks websites.

    The California-based company is facing two other anti-competition lawsuits from the European Commission.

    Google Does Nine out of Ten Internet Searches in Europe

    Google has a 91.5 percent share of the search engine market in Europe and Mrs. Vestager said the EU was not comfortable with this virtual monopoly.

    Asked if the EU was considering forcing Google to break up into smaller companies, in a similar way to the banks after the 2008 financial crisis, she said: "It is important to keep that question open and on the agenda."

    "We are not there yet but it is important to keep an awakened eye," she told the Telegraph.

    Mrs. Vestager, who has also faced down Apple and Amazon in recent months, said she feared Google would soon be indispensable for European businesses.

    But the Danish commissioner was quick to insist the EU was not in the market of punishing companies for being successful.

    "There is no ban on success in Europe. You get to be dominant and you get a special responsibility that you don't destroy the already weakened competition. We have proven their dominance in search and we have found they have   misused this dominance to promote themselves and  diminish competitors," Mrs. Vestager told the Telegraph.

    Vestager Has Taken on Apple and Amazon

    Mrs. Vestager, who has been in the job since 2014, has ordered the Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg to demand back taxes.

    Ireland allegedly gave Apple illegal tax breaks of 13 billion euros (US$15.6 billion) and Luxembourg offered Amazon a similar deal worth 250 million euros ($294 million).

    Google's troubles come just as another internet colossus, Facebook, is facing intense scrutiny for its activities.

    The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, apologized last week for allowing Cambridge Analytica access to data from 50 million users.

    Cambridge Analytica allegedly used the data while working for the Trump campaign.

    Last week EU governments agreed a joint statement calling for "social networks" to offer "full protection of citizens' privacy and personal data."

    Google says it is working on a plan to remedy the anti-competitive behaviour but last month some of Google's opponents said the only way to prevent the monopoly was by breaking the company up.

    Related:

    Google May Roll Out Its Own Blockchain-Based Technology
    Google Plans to Boost Staffing in Russia - Company Chief in Moscow
    France to Sue Google, Apple Over 'Abusive Trade Practices' - Economy Minister
    Google Up in Arms Against Cryptocurrencies
    Tags:
    shopping, monopoly, search engine, internet, Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook, Margrethe Vestager, Europe, United States, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse