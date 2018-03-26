Wheels Up: WATCH Insane Russian Seaplane Landing in Snow

Russia’s L-44M amphibian plane was put to the hard test when it was made to belly-land on a snowfield and take off moments later.

In a video, posted by the Samara-based aircraft maker Chaika, the dual-engine aircraft is seen coming in for landing and belly landing with its wheels up.

After spending some time taxiing on the snow-covered field, the plane takes off again.

The four-seat multi-role L-44M amphibian plane has a cruising speed of 250 kilometers an hour (155 miles an hour) and an effective range of 2,500 kilometers (1,553 miles).

The L-44M can fly at altitudes of up to 4,000 meters (13,100 feet).

