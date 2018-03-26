Register
    Models of nuclear reactors BREST and MBIR at Rosatom's stand at the 11th National Forum and Exhibition Goszakaz - 2015 (state procurement) at the VDNKh national economic achievements exhibition in Moscow

    Russia to Introduce Accident-Tolerant Nuclear Fuel to Market

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Tech
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company is planning to introduce to market its new accident tolerant fuel for nuclear power plants (NPP), Natalia Nikipelova, the president of TVEL, told Sputnik in an interview.

    "[TVEL is developing a number of new nuclear fuel types]. One of such types is the so-called accident tolerant fuel… I can say for sure that our research activities in this sphere are on the cutting edge. I think that we will be able to bring this fuel to market in the end of 2019," Nikipelova said.

    The TVEL president added that the potential customers in the United States had already expressed their interest in this fuel.

    An individual works in the main building of the Khiagda enterprise in the Bauntovsky district of the Republic of Buryatia. Khiagda (part of Atomredmetzoloto, or ARMZ, the uranium holding of Rosatom State Corporation) is beginning preparations for the development of the Istochnoye and Verhinskoye natural uranium deposits at the Khiagda ore field in Buryatia
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Yepanchintsev
    Russia, China to Work Jointly on Global Uranium Production Markets - Rosatom
    Deputy Director General Nikolay Spassky said that Russia and China would work together on global markets of uranium production. The announcement made after an agreement was signed on investments in construction of a new uranium mine in Russia, involving envisages the involvement of the Russia-China Investment Fund of Regional Development.

    Also, previous year Rosatom announced its plans to build a manufacturing center capable of one full production cycle a day for the mass production of TVS-Kvadrat (FA-Square) nuclear fuel for Western reactors by 2021.

