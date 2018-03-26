Russia to Introduce Accident-Tolerant Nuclear Fuel to Market

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company is planning to introduce to market its new accident tolerant fuel for nuclear power plants (NPP), Natalia Nikipelova, the president of TVEL, told Sputnik in an interview.

"[TVEL is developing a number of new nuclear fuel types]. One of such types is the so-called accident tolerant fuel… I can say for sure that our research activities in this sphere are on the cutting edge. I think that we will be able to bring this fuel to market in the end of 2019," Nikipelova said.

The TVEL president added that the potential customers in the United States had already expressed their interest in this fuel.

Deputy Director General Nikolay Spassky said that Russia and China would work together on global markets of uranium production. The announcement made after an agreement was signed on investments in construction of a new uranium mine in Russia, involving envisages the involvement of the Russia-China Investment Fund of Regional Development.

Also, previous year Rosatom announced its plans to build a manufacturing center capable of one full production cycle a day for the mass production of TVS-Kvadrat (FA-Square) nuclear fuel for Western reactors by 2021.