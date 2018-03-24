Register
12:07 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    ‘Winking’ Star May Be Devouring Wrecked Planets

    Interstellar Visitor: Alien Star Nudges Our Solar System

    © Photo: Youtube / NASA Goddard
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    There is new evidence of interstellar bodies having paid brief visits to our solar system.

    Astronomers believe that an alien star could have recently streaked through the outer edges of our solar system some 70,000 years after it did so when humans and Neanderthals shared the Earth.

    Three years ago, University of Rochester astronomer Eric Mamajek and his colleagues studying a binary stellar system named Scholz’s star, noticed that the star, which is just 20 light years away – a next-door neighbor by astronomical standards – was moving very slowly across the night sky, apparently moving away from our solar system.

    This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid: 'Oumuamua. This unique object was discovered on 19 October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai`i.
    © Photo: ESO/M. Kornmesser
    Interstellar Object Oumuamua Has ‘Violent Past’, ‘Tumbled Chaotically’ For Billions of Years (VIDEO)
    Mamajek and his team surmised that at some point in time, the star must have been close by, New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) reported.

    Even though the chances of prehistoric humans bothering to notice a new red light appearing in the sky are pretty slim, Eric Mamajek and his colleagues believe that Scholz’s star actually left other evidence of its trek across the fringes of our solar system.

    A new study, published in the May 2017 edition of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, backs up Mamajek's theory.

    Analyzing the paths of more than 300 small bodies in our solar system with hyperbolic orbits, the authors found that some of these bodies apparently originated in the direction of the constellation Gemini. This pattern squares nicely with the trajectory of Scholz's star.

    READ MORE: 'Tabby's Enigma': Study Denies Alien Theory, Says Cosmic Dust Veils Strange Star

    Scientists believe that one interstellar voyager — the cigar-shaped asteroid Oumuamua, which passed through the solar system last year — was probably flung from a binary star system like Scholz's star.

    Related:

    Scientists: No Alien ‘Signals' Found Yet on Strange Interstellar Asteroid
    Mysterious Interstellar Object to Be Tested for Signs it Was Made by Aliens
    Tags:
    visit, Solar System, alien star, University of Rochester, Eric Mamajek, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse