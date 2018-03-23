Russia's Soyuz MS-08 Manned Spacecraft Docks With International Space Station

KOROLYOV (Moscow region) (Sputnik) - Russia's Soyuz MS-08 manned spacecraft docked on Friday with the International Space Station (ISS) in an automatic mode bringing three new crew members to the orbital outpost, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Russia's Mission Control outside Moscow.

The Soyuz MS-08 was launched aboard a Russian Soyuz-FG carrier rocket on Wednesday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

The new addition to the ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonaut and spacecraft commander Oleg Artemyev as well as NASA astronauts and flight engineers Andrew Feustel and Richard R. Arnold.

The Soyuz spacecraft is in final approach to the Poisk module as @Astro_Ricky, @Astro_Feustel and @OlegMKS get ready to dock at 3:41pm ET. https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/716twJUmf4 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 23, 2018

​Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, US astronaut Scott Tingle and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai are currently on broad the station.