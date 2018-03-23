Russia's Soyuz MS-08 Manned Spacecraft Docks With International Space Station

The Soyuz MS-08 was launched aboard a Russian Soyuz-FG carrier rocket on Wednesday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.
The new addition to the ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonaut and spacecraft commander Oleg Artemyev as well as NASA astronauts and flight engineers Andrew Feustel and Richard R. Arnold.
The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft docked to the Poisk module today at 3:40pm ET with @Astro_Feustel and @Astro_Ricky of @NASA and @OlegMKS of @Roscosmos. https://t.co/7Md6j9ENiu pic.twitter.com/uaHEH8D5bE— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 23, 2018
The Soyuz spacecraft is in final approach to the Poisk module as @Astro_Ricky, @Astro_Feustel and @OlegMKS get ready to dock at 3:41pm ET. https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/716twJUmf4— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 23, 2018
Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, US astronaut Scott Tingle and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai are currently on broad the station.
