Ukrainian Trace Found in Cambridge Analytica Data Mining Scandal – Report

Cambridge Analytica parent company Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL) was used by the Ukrainian government for "localized communications campaigns" to assist Kiev's efforts to try to win back control of eastern Ukraine's breakaway Donbass region, a detailed investigation by British TV broadcaster Channel 4 has revealed.
"The final project report was delivered to the President of Ukraine…this report was pivotal in later national decisions," the company said.
Before that, SCL boasted about its efforts as part of a "multi-national consultation team" to secure the victory of the first Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004. In that situation, the company said it used "modern research and efficient campaign intervention techniques" to help ensure the election victory of pro-Western candidate Viktor Yushchenko.
In related news, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told Wired magazine in an interview published Wednesday that the social media giant could not confirm a connection between Internet Research Agency, a Russian company accused of meddling in the 2016 US election, and Cambridge Analytica.
"You know, we've certainly looked into the IRA's ad spending and use in a lot of detail. The data that [Aleksandr] Kogan's app got, it wasn't watermarked in any way. And if he passed along data to Cambridge Analytica that was some kind of derivative data based on personality scores or something, we wouldn't have known that, or seen that data," Zuckerberg said.
Cambridge Analytica, formed in 2013, has participated in at least 200 election campaigns across five continents, with its SCL parent company involved in similar operations going back to the 1990s.
