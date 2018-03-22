Register
13:17 GMT +322 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Electronics

    Physicists Create Nanostructures That Enhance Performance of Electronic Devices

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In cooperation with experts from the Institute of Metal Physics of the Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMP UB RAS), researchers from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI have developed and studied nanoheterostructures based on gallium arsenide, which can speed up the performance of high-frequency microcircuits.

    Heterostructures are laminated materials made up of various semiconductors, which are traditionally used in electronic devices that are mounted on a substrate. Modern “quantum design” allows researchers to create semiconductors with the exact properties that are required for the production of state-of-the-art electronic devices.

    To enhance the performance of a device, the content of indium in the active current-conducting layer of the material needs to be increased. By increasing the indium content, researchers decrease the mass of electrons in the structure which increases the speed, thus enhancing the performance of electronic devices. This process is, however, complicated by the mechanical stress in the crystal lattice of the adjacent layers.

    Brain
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Reading Minds: Russian Scientists Invent Device that Knows What You Want
    Physicists at MEPhI have managed to solve this problem by building up the thick “transition” layer and steadily increasing the indium content in the active layer. As a result, the researchers have managed to increase it almost up to 100 percent while keeping the level of mechanical stress to a minimum.

    To obtain samples, the researchers used epitaxial growth – the process of growing semiconductors that are perfect in terms of the crystalline structure on a “virtual substrate,” which gradually changes its crystalline lattice parameters as the transition layer grows.
    Researchers had worked out the optimal conditions for the growing process: the temperature of the substrate, the structure of the transition layer, and the thickness and composition of the active layer. This allowed them to obtain high-quality structures with minimal electron scattering and low surface roughness (of only 2 nanometers).

    Then the experts from IMP UB RAS measured the electronic properties of the samples created at MEPhI. To do that, they conducted research at low temperatures (from 1.8 K, or —271.35°С) in a powerful magnetic field. This allowed them to observe the quantum effects caused by the increased content of indium in the active layer of the sample, specifically, magnetoresistance oscillations and the quantum Hall effect: in 1985, a Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for the discovery of this effect.

    According to the experts, the data obtained by the Russian researchers, which was published in the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials", can shed light on the peculiarities of the manifestation of the quantum Hall effect in modern nanostructures.

    “This is, first and foremost, fundamental research,” said Ivan Vasilevsky, Associate Professor at the MEPhI’s Physics of Condensed Matter Department, and one of the authors of the article. “But we also see the potential of this application in practice: the fact that these structures have high electron mobility and ensure operation of transistors and microcircuits at high (up to 200 Ghz) frequencies.”

    Tags:
    physics, science, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Pay the Price
    Pay the Price
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse