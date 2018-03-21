Soyuz MS-08 Manned Spacecraft With New ISS Crew Launched From Baikonur (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-08 manned spacecraft lifted off on Wednesday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan to bring three new crew members to the International Space Station (ISS), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the launch site.

The new addition to the ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonaut and spacecraft commander Oleg Artemiev as well as NASA astronauts and flight engineers Andrew Feustel and Richard R. Arnold.

Soyuz MS-08 docking with the ISS is slated for 10:41 p.m. Moscow time (19:41 GMT) on Friday.

The Soyuz MS-08 rocket launches at 1:44pm ET today with @Astro_Ricky, @Astro_Feustel and @OlegMKS heading to their new home in space. https://t.co/V11ELeyyY3 pic.twitter.com/mtR9IC1RPq — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 21, 2018

The Soyuz MS-08 rocket is seen after being raised into a vertical position on the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome. pic.twitter.com/pQd8Hvcftt — Angelina Ballerina (@LiNa8294) March 20, 2018