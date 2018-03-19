Register
01:48 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Moon

    New AI Mapping Algorithm Discovers 6,000 New Craters on the Moon

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Wanting to make their job a little easier, researchers at the University of Toronto developed a new artificial intelligence algorithm that helped them identify 6,000 previously unseen craters on Earth's moon.

    Researchers first trained the neural network on 90,000 images that covered two-thirds of the moon's surface before testing its ability to detect craters on the remaining third portion of the data. Officials discovered that their network was able to categorize craters larger than 5 kilometers, ZME Science reported.

    "When it comes to counting craters on the moon, it's a pretty archaic method," Mohamad Ali-Dib, a postdoctoral researcher at the Centre for Planetary Sciences at University of Toronto Scarborough, said in a university press release. "Basically, we need to manually look at an image, locate and count the craters and then calculate how large they are based off the size of the image."

    This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid: 'Oumuamua. This unique object was discovered on 19 October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai`i.
    © Photo: ESO/M. Kornmesser
    First Alien Object to Travel to Our Solar System Astonishes Scientists

    "Here we've developed a technique from artificial intelligence that can automate this entire process — that saves significant time and effort," he added.

    The discovery, a joint effort between researchers from the University of Toronto and Penn State University, began as an exploration into how machine learning and deep learning could assist in specific scientific issues.

    "Tens of thousands of unidentified small craters are on the moon and it's unrealistic for humans to efficiently characterize them all by eye," Ari Silburt, a researcher involved in the study, said in a statement. "There's real potential for machines to help identify these small craters and reveal undiscovered clues about the formation of our solar system."

    "It's the first time we have an algorithm that can detect craters really well, for not only parts of the moon, but also areas of Mercury," Ali-Dib said before adding that knowing the size and location of craters could offer "a window into the history of our solar system."

    Officials indicated that they will continue to improve the algorithm in hopes that it will help detect craters on Mars, Ceres and the moons of Jupiter and Saturn.

    Speaking to the New Scientist, Silburt told the outlet that one of the improvements the team is looking address is the algorithm's inability to detect "unidentified craters below 5 kilometers."

    The study, funded in part by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, is currently under review by the journal Icarus.

    Related:

    China Announces Development of Multipurpose, Reusable Space Plane
    Space Carsharing: SpaceX Launches Secret US Military Payload With Com Satellite
    Indian Space Agency Working on 16 Ton Payload Capacity GTO Launch Vehicle
    Trump Wants a Space Force; Is Bruno Mars Appropriating Black Culture?
    Changed Man With 'Space Genes': Alterations in US Astronaut's Body Startled NASA
    Tags:
    craters, moon, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Day of the Submariner in Pictures
    Day of the Russian Submariner in Pictures
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse