Google Plans to Boost Staffing in Russia - Company Chief in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US tech giant Google plans to expand its staff in the Russian branch, Dmitry Kuznetsov, the managing director of the company in Russia, told Sputnik.

"As of today, about 130 people work in our office. Our business is growing quite well. I think that we will increase the number of employees proportionally to the growth. We see a good potential," Kuznetsov said.

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Google Up in Arms Against Cryptocurrencies

According to Kuznetsov, there are two big departments in the company, including one dealing with development and programming and the second one with business operations.

The second department is presented in Russia, Kuznetsov specified.