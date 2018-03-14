Register
15:09 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Trump | Deepfakes Replacement

    Scarily Realistic Fake Videos of Trump & Putin May Spark WWIII, Professor Warns

    © Photo: YouTube/derpfakes
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    User-friendly face-swapping video-editing software making it possible to create fake videos seeming to feature real politicians is reaching a point where it is becoming a global security threat, politicians and academics warn.

    'Deepfakes', a combination of the terms 'deep learning' and 'fake', is an artificial intelligence-based image synthesis technique that combines source images or videos with other images or videos to create an ultra-realistic end result.

    Getting its start in online pornography, the technology has since spread to the political realm, with easy-to-use software making it possible for anyone, anywhere with a computer and an internet connection to create hoaxes and increasingly convincing fake news.

    'Derpfakes', a comedy YouTube channel featuring videos with fakes of politicians and celebrities demonstrates just how far the technology has come, showing side-by-side comparisons of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Hillary Clinton, before and after they are altered using the imaging synthesis technique.

    And while Derpfakes' videos seem harmless, since they make no claim that the people in the videos are the real deal, some politicians and experts believe that as the technology progresses, it may become a real threat to the political process or even global security.

    Speaking to CBS News, Virginia Senator Mark Warner cautioned that the prospect "that someone could put another person's face on an individual's body, that would be like a homerun for anyone who wants to interfere in a political process."

    "This is now going to be the new reality, surely by 2020, but potentially even as early as this year," the senator added, referring to the upcoming US midterm elections in November.

    La bandera de México
    CC BY 2.0 / Esparta Palma
    Mexico Prepares to Track Down 'Fake News' Amid Election Campaign
    The politician stressed that neither party is safe from this potential form of digital manipulation, adding that "we as a country [need] to get our act together" to tackle the problem.

    For his part, digital forensics expert and Dartmouth College computer science professor Hany Farid warned of even broader dangers posed by the technology. "We are absolutely not ready for this…on so many levels," he stressed.

    Pointing out that computer programs enabling the creation of convincing fake audio from written text are just around the corner to compliment the fake videos, Farid said that the prospects of that were "terrifying." "Now I can create the president of the United States saying just about anything," he noted. 

    According to Farid, the ultimate nightmare scenario was "a fake video of a politician saying, 'I have launched nuclear weapons against a country.' The other country reacts within minutes, seconds, and we have a global nuclear war."

    Pointing out that the world is already struggling against the onslaught of fake news, the computer scientist warned that when you "add to that fake images, fake audio, fake video, and you have an explosion of what I would call an information war."

    Related:

    Mexico Prepares to Track Down 'Fake News' Amid Election Campaign
    EU Network of Think Tanks to Coordinate Search for Fake News Sources
    How Fake News Spreads; Where Will Trump and Kim Meet?
    Russian Embassy in US Thinks Something 'Broke' in State Dept Amid Fake News Flow
    Tags:
    fake, software, fake news
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok