Self-Flying Air Taxi Tested in New Zealand

"Cora", developed by Larry Page's Kitty Hawk company, is an electric aircraft intended for use as part of a transportation service instead of sale to individual users.

The aircraft uses self-flying software and 12 lift fans for a vertical take-off and landing, so a runway is not required.

Once in the air, a single propeller drives Cora at about 110 miles per hour, between altitudes of 500 and 3,000 feet.

Cora's manufacturer, Kitty Hawk is run by former Google X head Sebastian Thrun, and while this is not the first attempt at an autonomous self-flying taxi, the company has announced it will partner with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to announce an agreement to test the vehicles in the country.