That's Fuxing Fast: China Tests New High-Speed Train (VIDEO)

The new train has twice as many carriages as its existing counterparts, and is capable of carrying 1,100 passengers.

Currently, a longer Fuxing high-speed train is undergoing tests in Beijing.

With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the new train measures 415 meters and has 16 carriages, twice as many as current ones, according to CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd.

The train is completely designed and manufactured in China. It is more spacious and energy-efficient, with longer service life and better reliability.

The new train will receive design and manufacturing permits only after passing all tests.



