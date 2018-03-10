Register
14:20 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Globe of Science and Innovation at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin, near Geneva

    Russia Retracted CERN Membership Application

    © AFP 2018/ RICHARD JUILLIART
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US, Japan, India, and Russia have observer status in the organization. In 2010, CERN started offering non-European countries the right to hold associate member status and it has since been given to India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Ukraine.

    "Russia announced at the end of 2017 that it did not intend (anymore) to become an associate member," the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) spokesman Arnaud Marsollier said in the Swiss press.

    Marsollier said that the cooperation between Russia and CERN is "strong like never before" and that the change of opinion in Moscow "does not at all affect current collaboration" between both parties.

    He also emphasized that the discussions at different levels are ongoing and that Russia's withdrawal does not imply that the country will not change its mind in the future on joining the research center as an associate member.

    "These are processes that take a long time, a great diplomatic effort and scientific collaboration," the spokesman said.

    CERN is currently collaborating with 937 Russian scientists who work in various experiments, and a total of 13,000 experts who temporarily participate in the center's projects.

    "Rosatom has supplied equipment to CERN and will continue to do so if requested," Rosatom's Communications Department stated commenting on the reports.

    READ MORE: Nuclear ABC: Rosatom Explains Nuclear Science to Indian School Children

    In 2012, Russia registered an application to become a CERN associate member. This status obliges a country to make regular payments, and the country has the right to vote at the European Organization for Nuclear Research Council, in addition, citizens of the country may join the organization's staff.

    CERN has 22 member states that make up its main decision-making body and the last ones to join the organization were Israel and Romania, but it collaborates with scientific institutions in hundreds of countries.

    The European Organization for Nuclear Research, headquartered in Geneva was founded in 1953 and includes European countries. 

    Related:

    SHiP Chief: Russian Scientists to Study Beauty Quarks at CERN
    Russian Researchers Work on a Unique Decay Volume Vessel for CERN
    CERN's Large Hadron Collider Keeps Churning Out Pentaquarks
    CERN Investigates 'Human Sacrifice' Video Filmed on Premises
    Tags:
    nuclear research center, application, collaboration, science, European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Rosatom, Russia, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop from the Geneva Motor Show
    Cream of the Crop From the Geneva Motor Show
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok