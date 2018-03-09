Soyuz-ST-B Rocket With O3b Telecom Satellites Takes Off From Kourou Spaceport

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Soyuz-ST-B rocket carrying the next batch of four O3b telecommunications satellites successfully took off on Friday from the spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The launch took place at 17.10 GMT with a 30-minute delay and was aired by the Arianespace company which manages to the spaceport.

In around 121 minutes after the start, two satellites are supposed to separate from the rocket, and the two remaining in another 21 minutes.

