Register
16:21 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A long sought-after miracle, scientists now say they have a solution to one of mankind’s most ancient pursuits: eternal life.

    Want to Live Forever? Well, You Could If You’re a Billionaire

    © U.S. Army RDECOM
    Tech
    Get short URL
    111

    Several moneybags have reportedly been financing research into the development of life-extension technologies for the mega-rich.

    California-based entrepreneur, and future-tech promoter Peter Diamandis has joined forces with renowned biomedical entrepreneur and expert in placental stem cells development, Dr. Bob Hariri, to co-found Celularity to make the moneyed people’s most cherished dream come true, Deutsche Welle reported.

    "Celularity seeks to make 100 years old the new 60, and to provide people with maximum aesthetics, mobility and cognition as they age,” the new firm announced on its website.

    Celularity will be using stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs for aging bodies.

    As people grow older, the number of stem cells in their system declines, undermining the body’s ability to heal and repair itself.

    Old woman
    CC0
    'I'm Surprised That I'm 104': Woman Reveals Her Longevity Secret
    “By replenishing our reservoir of stem cells, nature's repair kit, on an ongoing basis, we can augment our longevity," Cellularity’s website says.

    Investors in Longevity

    Celularity is the latest example of a well-established phenomenon in Silicon Valley with wealthy technocrats funding biomedical research to fight off old age, and the cancerous and neurodegenerative diseases it brings, in their desire to live healthily forever.

    Diamandis and his techno-optimist colleagues believe that with each passing year, the life span of those rich enough to gain access to the best regenerative technologies will increase by more than one year.

    This means that about a decade from now, at least some of them can hope to become virtually immortal.

    One thing is clear: If technologically feasible, the so-called Longevity Escape Velocity method will become a reality and the first beneficiaries will be the billionaires who financed it.

    What Next?

    This, in turn, poses two major political-economy problems. First, if millions, and possibly billions of people eventually live for centuries, how do we avoid overpopulation?

    Diploscapter pachys
    © Photo: Karin Kiontke and David Fitch
    No Love For This Worm: Study Reveals Secret Longevity of 18-Million-Year Old Species
    Besides, to compensate for the explosive growth in population, people will have to bear fewer children. As a result, the share of children in the overall population will go down accordingly.

    The other question is whether society will accept the emergence of a mega-rich elite whose members simply refuse to die. One solution to this could be an upper limit on personal wealth and ownership rights.

    In any case, these are the two big questions humanity will have answer in the next few decades, DW wrote.

    READ MORE: Secret to Long and Healthy Life Lies in Your Blood, Claim Italian Scientists

    Related:

    A Drink a Day Keeps the Doc Away? Boozing Beats Exercise For Longevity
    'I'm Surprised That I'm 104': Woman Reveals Her Longevity Secret
    Tags:
    billionaires, research, eternal life, stem cell development, Celularity, Bob Hariri, Peter Diamandis, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok