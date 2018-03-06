Register
19:23 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Artificial Intelligence

    Robo DJ: Norwegian Start-Up Challenges Radio Hosts With Digital Personas

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    121

    By its own admission, the idea of the innovative Norwegian start-up is to create an alternative to traditional radio featuring living people; its radio hosts would use synthesized speech.

    The Norwegian startup Capsule.fm is working to create robotic personalities to chat between songs. The ultimate goal is to compete with human hosts on radio channels, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    By its own admission, Berlin-based Capsule.fm is developing an app that creates a "personalized listening experience" based on various music and news sources, as well as the listener's preferences. According to Capsule.fm co-founder Espen Systad, the idea of AI-driven radio is to create a musical counterpart to Facebook's algorithm-driven feed of friends, news and cat videos.

    "Radio hosts' salaries limit the radio stations, which must find the minimum common denominator for the target audience. Robot voices will change this. You can get the best from radio, like small talk and music introductions, and at the same time get personalized content," Espen Systad of Capsule.fm told NRK.

    READ MORE: Black Mirror in Action: Swedish Scientists to Revive the Dead in Robots with AI

    Since recording enough unique introductions for different songs, weather reports and news bulletins is obviously impossible, the company resorts to artificial speech, also known as speech synthesis. Capsule.fm uses a database of voice-read sentences that are subsequently mixed and re-assembled using a number of rules.

    ​"We use your geo location, weather info, who you follow in the app and your preferences to determine what introductions to make," Capsule.fm technical manager Tor Langballe explained. According to him, the content is varied to avoid repetition.

    In order to make robotic introductions more palatable, the company has developed several "personalities" with distinctive and recognizable features. For this purpose, unique features such as stuttering or the mis-pronunciation of certain words have been thrown in.

    READ MORE: There's an App for That: Finns Launch World's First Digital Driver's License

    For instance, "Carl" uses 1970s New York slang, and has a deep voice with relaxed intonations. Sometimes, he tends to wander off and become a little philosophical. By contrast, "Miranda" is an upper class British lady who gets a little flirty between the songs. Additionally, Capsule.fm has six other voices, including two which speak Norwegian.

    According to Langballe, in the future it will be possible to peruse libraries for auto-generated voices in the same way fonts such as Times New Roman or Arial are chosen today.

    ​While the ultimate goal is to rival traditional radio broadcasts, Capsule.fm are certainly not alone in their pursuit of the goal. For instance, Amazon has over 5,000 employees working on their digital assistant Alexa. In a recent competition between 15 universities to make the best digital conversation partner, the winning competitor's creation managed to hold the fort for almost 20 minutes, before the jury ruled the conversation had gone off track. Similar projects are underway at Google and Apple.

    Related:

    There's an App for That: Finns Launch World's First Digital Driver's License
    Black Mirror in Action: Swedish Scientists to Revive the Dead in Robots with AI
    Tags:
    voice recognition, radio, AI, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok