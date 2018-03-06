US SpaceX Rocket Lifts Spanish Satellite to Orbit (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish Hispasat 30W-6 satellite reached a geostationary transfer orbit after a successful boost atop of a Falcon 9 rocket launched from the US state of Florida, the rocket manufacturer Space X said in a statement Tuesday.

"Successful deployment of Hispasat 30W-6 to a geostationary transfer orbit confirmed," Space X said in a Twitter message.

SpaceX originally planned to launch the satellite on February 25, but was forced to postpone takeoff to perform additional tests.

The new satellite is set to enhance broadband and television service in the Americas, Europe, and North Africa, and is expected to stay in orbit for about 15 years. It will replace an aging telecom craft launched in 2002.