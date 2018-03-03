'That'd Make Sense': Porsche Eyes Flying Taxi

In an interview with the German magazine Automobilwoche, Porsche sales chief Detlev von Platen said that it did not rule out the creation of a flying passenger vehicle by Volkswagen's sports car maker.
"That would really make sense. If I drive from [the Porsche plant in] Zuffenhausen to Stuttgart airport, I need at least half an hour, if I'm lucky. Flying would take only three and a half minutes," he noted.
READ MORE: Stuttgart Initiates Probe Into Porsche AG Employees' Role in Volkswagen Scandal
The goal is to avoid a potential logjam on city roads, something that Porsche hopes to tackle with the help of a flying taxi which would be partly controlled by passengers.
READ MORE: Volkswagen to Recall Thousands of Vehicles Over Dieselgate Scandal — Reports
With many functions of the would-be car due to be automated, the passengers would not need a pilot license to run the vehicle, according to Automobilwoche.
All comments
Show new comments (0)