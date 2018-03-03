'That'd Make Sense': Porsche Eyes Flying Taxi

German car maker Porsche continues to impress and is mulling a new way to create a vehicle which would be able to easily navigate around any potential gridlock on city highways.

In an interview with the German magazine Automobilwoche, Porsche sales chief Detlev von Platen said that it did not rule out the creation of a flying passenger vehicle by Volkswagen's sports car maker.

"That would really make sense. If I drive from [the Porsche plant in] Zuffenhausen to Stuttgart airport, I need at least half an hour, if I'm lucky. Flying would take only three and a half minutes," he noted.

The goal is to avoid a potential logjam on city roads, something that Porsche hopes to tackle with the help of a flying taxi which would be partly controlled by passengers.

With many functions of the would-be car due to be automated, the passengers would not need a pilot license to run the vehicle, according to Automobilwoche.