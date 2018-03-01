Register
01 March 2018
    

    This is How Hackers Can Trigger a Blue Screen of Death on Your PC

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Tech
    The vulnerability threatens Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 systems and can be used by the attacker remotely.

    Cybersecurity expert Nabeel Ahmed has confirmed the existence of a previously discovered critical vulnerability in Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 that leads to the infamous Blue Screen of Death, which users usually see when their PC encounters some serious unexpected error. According to the security expert, the glitch's use is limited to causing a BSoD. IT news media SecurityLab.ru, quoting the Microsoft Updates website, reports that the glitch has already been fixed.

    READ MORE: Kaspersky Reveals How Your Ex Might Use Your Personal Data Against You

    Information about the proof of concept vulnerability appeared almost a year ago on the cyber security forum SANS ISC, where its author claimed that it managed to trigger a PC into a BSoD using glitched packet sent via the Microsoft Server Message Block (SMBv3). According to him, not only were Windows 8.1 and Server 2012 R2 vulnerable, but even the newest Windows 10.

