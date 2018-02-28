Lebanon's Hezbollah Launches Syria War-Based Video Game

The video game depicts the destructive war in Syria, where the main protagonist is fighting against Daesh militants.

The main character of the new video game "Holy Defense — Protecting the Homeland And Holy Sites", produced by Hezbollah's electronic media department, Ahmed witnesses the Daesh attack on the holy Shiite place, the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine and decides to join the fight against the terrorist group. According to AFP, Hassan Allam, one of the game's developers, said during the presentation in Beirut that the game "reflects Hezbollah's experience in Syria."

READ MORE: French Foreign Minister Wants Withdrawal of Hezbollah From Syria

The game is a classic "Call of Duty" first-person shooter clone with a 12hour long story line. Its events take the hero to various places along Syria's border with Lebanon and beyond.

READ MORE: Better Run! Perfectly Real 'The Ring' Zombie Girl Is Here After You (VIDEO)

Social media users didn't exactly give the game a warm reception, noting that creating a game about such horrific events is wrong and warning that it might become Hezbollah's tool to indoctrinate young minds.

:(((((Killing is Syria is already a game for Hezbollah and co., I guess https://t.co/eOqlJ2rdy3 — Monica G. Prieto (@monicagprieto) 28 февраля 2018 г.

Sacred Defense — Protecting the Homeland and Holy Sites #Hezbollah turns the war in #Syria, which has killed some half million people, into a video game. https://t.co/5vpUlL6wGV — Julia Sakr-Tierney (@JuliaBerytus) 28 февраля 2018 г.