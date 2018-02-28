Thou Shalt Mine: Bitcoin Altar Appears on the Streets of Russian City

The “sacred” cryptoplace was organized on the wall of one of the city’s building, though its author is unknown.

The residents of Russia's Yekaterinburg woke up one day to find that some provident citizen had organized a Bitcoin altar in the city for those who wish to pray for the digital currency's well-being (and for the well-being of their crypto- and real wallets, no doubt). So, if you are a devoted worshiper of Bitcoin and wish it to return to its end-of-2017 glory, feel free to go on a pilgrimage to the "sacred cryptomecca."

The altar itself is as simple as it can be — a Bitcoin logo in a frame encrusted with ordinary multicolored stones, hanging on the wall of a building on Proletarskaya street, inside of a pained orange circle, surrounded by the symbols of the US dollar and Russian ruble.

Bitcoin attracted investors' attention at the beginning of 2017, as it started to rapidly rise in price. Over the course of the year it gained more than 1000%, with many finance experts calling the interest speculative and suggesting the Bitcoin market had turned into a bubble which could explode any moment. Bitcoin took a nosedive at the beginning of 2018, but later regained some of its value.