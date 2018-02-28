Register
    This picture taken on August 26, 2016 shows a driver uses his smartphone to pay the highway toll by way of Alipay, an app of Alibaba's online payment service, at Pengbu toll station on the Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province on September 21, 2016

    Russia May Create Platform Capable of Competing With Google, Alibaba - Official

    © AFP 2018/ STR
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has the capability to create a platform that would be able to form a special innovative digital environment and compete with such companies as Alibaba, Facebook, and Google, the deputy chief of Russia's government staff told Sputnik.

    "Ecosystems, such as Facebook, Alibaba, or Google have come to life in the economy of another format. However, Russia has the opportunity to join the process of a digital transformation if it succeeds in the creation of a data-centric economy," Maxim Akimov said in an interview.

    The official explained that it would be a mistake to rely on only one company in this issue, or to choose such entities by an administrative decision.

    In order to "raise" such global companies, it is necessary to create conditions for their development and to support the growth of the existing ones, Akimov specified.

    Russia's Digital Plans

    As for the goals of the digital transformation, Moscow seeks some form of digital sovereignty, as it was voiced by the country's Prime Minister Medvedev in October 2017. However, as he explained, the country wasn't planning to isolate itself.

    READ MORE: Russia Has Enough Potential to Ensure Digital Sovereignty — Prime Minister

    According to Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev's statement in late December 2017, Moscow has been mulling to create a national cryptocurrency, called cryptoruble, following a corresponding bill. While some countries have already opened their own cryptocurrency markets, these measures are still being discussed in Russia.

    In October 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government, jointly with Russia's Central Bank, to draft amendments to Russian laws regulating the procedure of cryptocurrency placement by July 1, 2018.

    Tags:
    platform, digital, Alibaba Group, Facebook, Google, Russia
