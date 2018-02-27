Kaspersky Reveals How Your Ex Might Use Your Personal Data Against You

"Kaspersky Lab" has found out what users are doing with the personal digital data of their ex-partners, the company's press service said following a survey of 18,000 Internet users from 18 countries.

Online accounts and connected devices play an ever-increasing role in our daily lives, so it has become harder than ever for people in relationships to determine the limits of personal privacy.

According to global research from Kaspersky Lab and Toluna, 21% of people have spied on their ex-partner via an online account that they had access to but this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the privacy risks that accompany modern partners after a break-up.

"70% of couples share passwords, PINs or fingerprints to access their personal devices, and 26% store some type of intimate data on their partner's device: such as intimate messages from/to the partner (14%), intimate photos of themselves (12%) and intimate videos of them and their partner (11%). In addition, people keep sensitive data in accounts and devices they share with their partner — for example, financial information (11%) or work-related data (11%)," the survey states.

Of those who have gone through a break-up, 12% have shared or wanted to share their ex-lover's private information in social networks as an act of revenge, 12% have damaged or wanted to damage their ex's device and 21% have spied on their former partner via accounts they had access to. There's also a potential financial impact, with one in ten (10%) people confessing to having spent their ex-partner's money online, according to the survey.

There are some remarkable differences between the sexes, as men are much more likely than women to share their ex-partner's private data publicly as revenge (17% vs. 7%) and use their ex's data for their own benefit (17% vs. 8%). In comparison, women are much more ready than men to delete all their ex-partner's data from their device (55% vs. 49%) and all partner photos or videos following a break-up (56% vs. 48%), the global research revealed.

Women, however, are also prone to some sneaky tactics, with 33% admitting to spying on their ex-partner via social networks compared to 28% of men, the research showed.

READ MORE: Kaspersky Lab: Hackers Used Telegram Vulnerability to Deliver Mining Bots to PCs

"The digital world offers a great way for couples to connect, but also presents significant privacy risks if partners decide to go their separate ways… individuals should always make sure they are careful when sharing anything intimate and know exactly where it is being stored," said Andrei Mochola, Head of Consumer Business at Kaspersky Lab.