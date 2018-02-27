Japan Successfully Launches Rocket With Spy Satellite - Space Agency

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Tuesday successfully launched a Н2-А rocket with a new reconnaissance satellite from the space center in the prefecture of Kagoshima.

The rocket was launched at 1:34 p.m. local time (4:34 GMT), which was broadcast live by the country's space agency.

The rocket is expected to bring IGS-Optical 6 satellite, manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric, into the orbit, as part of the national Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) program.

READ MORE: NASA's $1 Billion Rocket Launching Tower is Bending

The satellite will be able to record the surface of the Earth in daylight.

Japan is spending about $500 million a year on the development and production of reconnaissance satellites, partly out of concern over North Korea's missile tests.