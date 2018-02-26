Register
20:30 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of Yalta. (File)

    CryptoCrimea: Russian Peninsula Aims for CryptoEconomy to Nullify US Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Tech
    Get short URL
    6101

    The Crimea might be yet another region to struggle against US-imposed sanctions by announcing a shift to a blockchain or other digital technologies with one aim in mind – to cut ties with the greenback.

    The Crimean Vice Prime Minister has suggested crushing the peninsula’s financial blockade, which resulted from western-imposed sanctions following Crimea’s reunification with Russia, with the help of China-designed technologies.

    According to him, the Crimean authorities are set to deepen ties with China to introduce digital money and blockchain – that is the distributed ledger technology – into the region’s economy.

    READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Market Dips Amid Calls for China's Gov't to Take a Firmer Stand

    He gave no further details, but noted that thanks to these advances the peninsula would be less dependent on the "financial flows" from the mainland.

    It was earlier reported that the roadmap to digitalize the republic of Crimea as well as to fundraise for local projects through Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) would be ready by February 20.

    A training center to teach citizens on cryptocurrency has opened in the Venezuelan capital Caracas
    © Photo: bitcoin.com
    Cryptocurrency Training Center Opens in Venezuela Amid Petro Token Rise

    The project "CryptoCrimea," which is due to be unveiled in April during the Yalta International Economic Forum, will oversee the blockchain technologies being introduced in the region.

    Somewhat earlier, another two countries under US sanctions announced their intention to shift to blockchain-based finances: most recently, Iran –although the economic sanctions were formally lifted in 2016, there still exist some restrictions in the banking sphere.

    The Islamic Republic’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Azari Jahromi stated that he had already devised a plan to develop a platform to introduce virtual money to the country.

    He also underscored the importance of inventing their own mechanisms to rebuff challenges posed by other countries. So far, the Iranians are reportedly working on the pilot implementation of the country’s first digital currency.

    Iran appeared to have followed in the footsteps of another state plagued by US sanctions – Venezuela. Amid frustrating reports on the country’s economy being mired in a hefty economic crisis, on February 21, Venezuela officially launched the el petro – the national oil-backed cryptocurrency, reportedly set to be used on the border with Colombia, by the Venezuelan Airways Association to purchase fuel for aircraft, by the state petrochemical enterprise, in Venezuelan embassies and consulates and so on.

    The President assumed it would allow the country to bring an end to US sanctions preventing Venezuela from issuing new debt, plus to its already existing $150 billion external debt. Sanctions imposed by Washington on the Latin American state envision limits to acquiring newly issued Venezuelan debt by American investors as well as make it impossible for Venezuelans to refinance existing loans.

    Related:

    Russian Embassy in London Dismantles Boris Johnson Over Finger-Wagging on Crimea
    Confident Crimea Aims to Become '2nd Monaco' in 20 Years – Forum Chairman
    African City Mayor Advocates Sister City Relationship With Crimea
    New Delhi Hosts Photo Exhibit on Various Facets of Life in Crimea
    Tags:
    digital currency, economic blockade, sanctions, economics, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, Yalta, Venezuela, Iran, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Up, Up and Away: Sculptures That Defy Gravity Around the World
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Two Sides of the Medal
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok