Register
12:17 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Hackers Can Exploit Microsoft Word for Cryptocurrency Hijacking

    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Tech
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    As the rapid ascent of Bitcoin has been drawing the attention of criminal minds to cryptocurrencies, a team of security experts warns about a possible security risk in probably one of the most popular and ubiquitous Microsoft products out there that can be used to illegally obtain digital currency.

    Microsoft Word's Online Video feature essentially allows an online video to be inserted into a document without actually being embedded, so as not to increase the file size.
    However, cybersecurity company Votiro warns that this particular widget may be exploited by criminals seeking to hijack your computer in order to make themselves some digital currency.

    The videos viewed via Word’s Online Video feature runs as an HTML code in an encapsulated iexplore.exe process, and "as only basic sanitization is performed on the provided HTML, it poses several security risks," Votiro points out.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov
    Grand Theft Tesla: Tech Giant’s Servers Hacked, Data Stolen, PCs Cryptojacked
    For example, criminals may ‘cryptojack’ their target’s computer by posting the video on a website containing a script that forces a CPU to mine cryptocurrency for as long as the browser is open.

    "The IE frame fits this scenario perfectly, as users can be tricked into watching an "innocent" video while, in the background, their CPU is being exhausted. For this scenario to maximize efficiency, the attacker can tailor the video for the victim, making sure to choose one that the victim will be tempted to watch," Votiro experts explain.

    Also, this possible vulnerability allows a computer to be infected with an exploit-kit, potentially turning it into a criminal’s "own remote money-maker machine" if they infect it with a cryptocurrency miner, or to be used in phishing schemes.

    READ MORE: Use These 'Pro-Tips' to Detect and Cure Your Smartphone From Cryptoslavery

    Earlier this year Seoul claimed that hackers from the Lazarus Group, allegedly affiliated with North Korea, targeted South Korea’s cryptocurrency exchanges and stole the personal data of about 30,000 users of the Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange.

    Separately, hackers struck at the Tokyo-based Coincheck exchange, affecting the accounts of about 260,000 customers and absconding with some $500 million worth of the NEM cryptocurrency on January 26.

    Related:

    $170 Million Worth of Virtual Currency Goes Missing From Italian Exchange
    US Stamps Out Cybercrime Gang: 'It's Certainly a Big Bust' - John McAfee
    'It's Just a Matter of Time' - Cybersecurity Expert Warns About Cyber 9/11
    Tags:
    mining, discovery, vulnerability, hackers, cryptocurrency, Microsoft Word, Microsoft
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok