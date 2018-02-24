Register
19:17 GMT +324 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A serviceman with cell phone

    Call of Duty: Russian Army's Tough, Ultra-Secure Phone Will Make You Freak

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Tech
    Get short URL
    4320

    Russian military officers with a security clearance grade of top secret have begun to be issued with ultra-secure, cryptographically protected cellphones, Russia's Izvestia newspaper has reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

    The devices, known as the Atlas M-663S, cost about 115,000 rubles (about $2,050 US) and can work using ordinary civilian cellular networks, allowing officers to use them not only on deployment, but during drills and trips, including missions abroad.

    Developed in Russia by the Moscow-based Atlas Scientific & Technical Center, the phones are put together by hand in tiny parties, with only about 100 made per year. These are distributed to commanders at the combined arms army and brigade level and above.

    Created on the basis of the GSM SMP-Atlas/2, a phone available for civilian use featuring cryptographic protection, the military-grade Atlas M-663S weighs weighs 130 grams, and in addition to its enhanced encryption module and special software, features a reinforced case, a durable sapphire glass screen, shockproof rubberized cover, color display and an MP3 player. The phone operates in temperatures between —20 degrees Celsius and up to +50 degrees Celsius, and can operate normally after being immersed in water up to a meter deep for up to 30 minutes. Fitted with cryptographic protection of voice data, if the phone is lost, its encryption keys are deleted.

    A SMP-ATLAS/2 cellphone, a design which the Atlas Scientific & Technical Center modified and upgraded for use by the military.
    © Photo: STC 'Atlas'
    A SMP-ATLAS/2 cellphone, a design which the Atlas Scientific & Technical Center modified and upgraded for use by the military.

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Fearing Spying, US Intelligence Warns Against Using Chinese Smartphones
    Speaking to Sputnik, Dr. Vitaly Vekhov, a specialist in the sphere of information security at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, explained that this phone was a long time coming. Before it, he noted, the Russian military and security agencies have had to use ordinary, foreign-made dual sim phones, which couldn't guarantee total security.

    "The first SIM was responsible for connecting users to the network or operator, and the second to provide cryptographic protection of information in transmissions over open communication lines. Naturally, phones with foreign-made components could not be properly checked for the presence of possible bugs for intelligence purposes," Vekhov said.

    Now, he added, Russia finally has a phone with "our electronics, our assembly, our standards for data encryption and information security at the microprocessor component level."

    Related:

    Fearing Spying, US Intelligence Warns Against Using Chinese Smartphones
    Do Smartphones and Social Networks Really Pose a Threat to Kids?
    Digital Danger: Young Children Sex Groomed via Smartphones
    Tags:
    military use, secure communications, cellphones, Atlas Scientific & technical Center, Russian Military, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok